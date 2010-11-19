House Republicans: Net Neutrality Order Would Be 'Mistake'

All 18 of

the returning Republican members of the House Energy & Commerce

Committee sent a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Friday

advising

him not to put a network neutrality vote on the December agenda. "We ask you not to circulate the order," they said.

That came

after reports that that order could be teed up as early as the December

meeting. The chairman has long said that the commission would need to

expand and codify

its network neutrality rules to preserve an open Internet and implement

parts of the National Broadband Plan, but the timing of that

move, for which he

has the three votes necessary for approval, was clouded by first

the BitTorrent court decision calling its Internet authority in

question, then the failure of an effort to

get Congress to weigh in legislatively.

According

to a copy of the letter, they told the chairman that "reigniting the

network neutrality debate will only distract us from that work and

further jeopardize

investment, innovation and jobs." Those three are among the things the

chairman regularly cites as motivating the commission's

actions generally.

"We haven't

circulated the December agenda," FCC spokesperson Jen Howard said Friday

in response to the reports of a possible December item but before

the Republicans' letter was sent. "These rumors from outside, uninformed sources are pure speculation at best."