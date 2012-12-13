House Republicans Applaud U.S. Stand on WCIT Treaty

House Energy and Commerce leaders praised the U.S.

delegation on Thursday for not signing on to ITU WCIT 12 telecom treatychanges.

That came in a joint statement from House E&C chair Fred

Upton (R-Mich.), Communications Subcommittee chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.), Mary

Bono Mack (R-Calif.), Lee Terry (R-Neb.), Commerce vice chair Marsha Blackburn

(R-Tenn.) and Communications vice chair Bob Latta (R-Ohio).

"Ambassador Kramer and the U.S. delegation should be

commended for their principled stance on behalf of Internet users around the

globe," they said. "Despite reservations by many of the member states

present and assurances from the International Telecommunications Union that the

WCIT would not address regulation of Internet networks and content, it appears

that the ITU is poised to do just that."

The Congress came together last week, for once, to approve a

joint resolution supporting the multistakeholder model of the Internet, a model

the U.S. feared could be threatened if Internet-related language was added to

the telecom treaties.

"[I]it appears that the WCIT will adopt a document that

would acknowledge a role for the United Nations in Internet governance and take

other detrimental steps toward international government control of the

Internet," said the legislators. "The United States cannot support

such a role and did not support such a role."