House Republicans (and One Dem) Blast News Nets Over Alleged 'Blackout'

Most of a hundred Republican House members (71), plus Blue Dog Democrat Dan Lipinski, have accused

the major broadcast news networks of a "blackout" of Planned

Parenthood lobbying in favor of "infanticide" and the ongoing murder

trial of abortion provider Dr. Kermit Gosnell.

Gosnell is accused of killing seven babies who had been born

alive. (Editor's note: that info was gleaned from a lengthy AP story on the

case Wednesday posted

on the CBS News website.)

The legislators were pulling no punches. They leveled their

accusations in three

identical letters to the three broadcast network news presidents.

The group, led by Reps. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and

Steve Scalise (R-La.), said they were "profoundly appalled" at what

they said was the networks' ignoring of the two stories. "Coverage of

these stories has eluded your news divisions," they wrote.

In a separate statement, Blackburn put an even stronger

point on her concern.

"The broadcasters' blackout of the Planned Parenthood

infanticide lobbying scandal and the Gosnell â€˜House of Horrors' murder trial

are the biggest and most politically-motivated media cover-ups in our nation's

history," said Blackburn in a statement accompanying the letters. "The

mainstream media has a responsibility to report the truth, not turn a blind eye

to the biggest civil rights issue of our time."

ABC had no comment. While ABC has not covered the trial in

its network newscast, it has aired stories on radio and posted numerous stories

on its website.

CBS also declined comment. But CBS did air

pieces on the trial in the Sunday evening news and Monday on CBS This Morning.

An NBC spokesperson was unavailable for comment.