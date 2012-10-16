House Releases LightSquared Documents

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has released

documents, including email exchanges, it collected from the FCC as part of the

committee's investigation of LightSquared.

The FCC granted LightSquared a waiver of its rules so that

the company could use its satellite spectrum for a terrestrial, wholesale

wireless broadband service in competition to AT&T, Verizon and others. But

the FCC eventually suspended that waiver over so-far unresolved GPS

interference issues affecting navigation, defense and other sectors.

The

documents were the subject of a Sept. 21 hearing on the waiver process at

which FCC staffers got tough questioning but no smoking guns from the FCC

documents were proffered.

Republicans were concerned about short comment periods on

some of the LightSquared decisions, and that the government might be setting a

precedent that invoking public safety would unnecessarily foreclose spectrum

debates going forward.

One of the email exchanges in the just-released documents is

between officials in the Wireless and International bureaus talking about

whether a three-day extension rather than a requested 7-day extension on one

deadline would appear like the FCC was "ramming this through" on

behalf of LightSquared, and that granting the full 7-day extension for comment,

as CTIA: The Wireless Association had requested, would save the FCC from more

criticism.

The FCC ultimately decided on three days in order to meet

its timetable for release of an order allowing LightSquared to use its

satellite spectrum for terrestrial service.