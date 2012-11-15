House to Query FCC Commissioners on Incentive Auctions

The FCC commissioners are scheduled to appear at a Dec. 12

hearing in the Energy and Commerce Committee's Communications subcommittee on

incentive spectrum auctions.

A House Energy and Commerce Committee spokesperson confirmed

the hearing Thursday.

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) helped write the legislationthat created the auctions, and has already held hearings on the topic,

including one on government spectrum in September. (The spectrum legislation

also directed the federal government to find its own spectrum that could be

reclaimed for -- likely -- commercial wireless use.)

The FCC in September voted unanimously on a proposed

framework for the auctions, which will compensate broadcasters for giving up

spectrum that is then auctioned to the highest bidder, presumably wireless

carriers eager for the beachfront spectrum.