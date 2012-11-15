House to Query FCC Commissioners on Incentive Auctions
The FCC commissioners are scheduled to appear at a Dec. 12
hearing in the Energy and Commerce Committee's Communications subcommittee on
incentive spectrum auctions.
A House Energy and Commerce Committee spokesperson confirmed
the hearing Thursday.
Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) helped write the legislationthat created the auctions, and has already held hearings on the topic,
including one on government spectrum in September. (The spectrum legislation
also directed the federal government to find its own spectrum that could be
reclaimed for -- likely -- commercial wireless use.)
The FCC in September voted unanimously on a proposed
framework for the auctions, which will compensate broadcasters for giving up
spectrum that is then auctioned to the highest bidder, presumably wireless
carriers eager for the beachfront spectrum.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.