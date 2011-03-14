House Proposes CPB Cuts In Latest CR

The House Appropriations

Committee has offered up another stop-gap continuing resolution (CR) spending

bill, this time including cuts to public broadcasting among the $6 billion in cuts,

though Republican leaders say they are public broadcasting cuts the President

has already proposed himself.

Elsewhere on the

noncom funding front, fans of CPB plan to present one million petitions

defending the service.

According to the

legislation, which would keep funding the government past the current March 18

expiration of the previous two-week continuing resolution, it would make cuts

outside the basic appropriation for Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which

the President has proposed maintaining and even increasing.

Like the current CR, the

latest does not include blocking funding for the FCC's network neutrality

rules, or for the salary of its chief diversity officer, or zeroing out

all CPB funding, as did the six-month CR passed in the House several weeks

ago but defeated by the Senate last week.

It would terminate the

Fiscal Stabilization Fund, $50 million that would have helped make up for

losses in public station viewer donations, which have been down in the down

economy.

It also would also end

funding of facilities projects that have been completed, said the Republicans.

One, a radio interconnection project the committee points out was completed last

year.

The other is $19 million

for the government-mandated conversions of public TV stations to digital

broadcasting "and other mandated conversion efforts [that] are now

completed and the funds no longer necessary," said the committee.

The long-term goal ofmany Republicans is to cut or zero out CPB's principal funding entirely, which has drawn pushback from some Democrats and various public interest

groups.

MoveOn.org, Free Press

Action Fund, and others will hold a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday

(March 15) to present what they say is a million petitions opposing the budget cuts.

"CPB did not request funds for the Fiscal Stabilization Fund or the Radio Interconnection project for FY2011," said a spokesperson.

But it has trouble with the other cut. "[T]he Public Telecommunications Facilities Program was also slated to be cut in this latest CR. PTFP provides essential funding that helps stations perform maintenance and upgrades to the public broadcasting system infrastructure. Eliminating this funding will only increase the impact to station budgets, as well as possibly CPB's."