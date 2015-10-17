House Postpones Re-convening of Media Ownership Hearing
The House Communications Subcommittee has postponed its Oct. 21 media ownership hearing, a committee spokesman said late Friday.
It was actually part two of a hearing that began Sept. 25 (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/house-media-
ownership-hearing-be-continued/144488), when House Speaker John Boehner's surprise resignation announcement delayed the hearing start until it was too close to a series of House floor votes to be able to fit in more than opening statements and witness testimony.
Committee leadership decided to simply recess the hearing until a time could be found to bring the witnesses back. That was to have been Oct. 21, but will not be rescheduled.
