House Postpones Re-convening of Media Ownership Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has postponed its Oct. 21 media ownership hearing, a committee spokesman said late Friday.

It was actually part two of a hearing that began Sept. 25 (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/house-media-

ownership-hearing-be-continued/144488), when House Speaker John Boehner's surprise resignation announcement delayed the hearing start until it was too close to a series of House floor votes to be able to fit in more than opening statements and witness testimony.

Committee leadership decided to simply recess the hearing until a time could be found to bring the witnesses back. That was to have been Oct. 21, but will not be rescheduled.