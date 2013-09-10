House Passes FCC Report Consolidation Bill

The House Monday evening unanimously passed H.R. 2844, the Federal Communications Commission Consolidated Reporting Act.

That is the bipartisan bill that consolidates eight FCC annual reports on Congress, including its cable price and video competition reviews, into a single biennial report.

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai praised the House and Energy & Commerce Committee for advancing the legislation.

"The FCC's reporting requirements are numerous, outdated, and unnecessarily burdensome," he said. "Replacing them with a single biennial Communications Marketplace Report will not only enable more efficient use of agency resources, it will also provide Congress and the public with a comprehensive and far more useful set of data that reflects the realities of today's converged marketplace.