House Passes CR That Cuts Some Noncom Funding

The House, on Tuesday, passed a second, short-term continuing

resolution (CR) that will keep the government funded for the next three weeks

but takes a bite out of noncommercial media.

The bill cuts some funding to noncommercial radio stations

and noncom facilities programs President Obama had proposed cutting as well,

but does not include zeroing out the $430 million in FY11 funding for CPB,

which was part of a lonnger-term CR approved by the House but defeated last

week by the Senate. The Senate will need to vote on the latest CR before

Friday, when the current two-week CR expires.

More than half a hundred Republicans voted against the CR,

some like Rep. Joe Barton (R-Tex.) saying the the stop-gap measure does

not fix the budget problems and the government needs to stop the short-term

approach and address the long-term policy issues and not just the budget issues.

Gone is the Fiscal Stabilization Fund, $50 million that

would have helped make up for losses in public station viewer donations, which have been down in the down economy.

Also cut is the funding of facilities projects that have been

completed, including an interconnection project the committee points out was

completed last year.

CPB had not actually

asked for funding for either the stabilization fund or a facilities

interconnection project going forward. But the other project, the $19 million

Public Telecommunications Facilities Program CPB

has said provides crucial facilities upgrades that it can ill afford to lose

funding for.

"We are pleased that Members of the House recognize the

valuable services local public radio and television stations provide to their

communities by preserving the FY11 funding for the Corporation for Public

Broadcasting (CPB) ($430 million), and

providing level funding for CPB Digital

($36 million), Ready To Learn ($27.3 million) and RUS

Digital ($4.5 million)," sauid Patrick Butler, president of both

the Association of Public Television Stations and Public Media

Association.

"Unfortunately, the House-passed CR eliminates funding

for the Public Telecommunications Facilities Program (PTFP), which received $20

million in FY10. For over 40 years, PTFP has been the core program for

public broadcasting infrastructure-ensuring local public television and radio

stations are able to provide the highest quality, reliable, universal service

to their communities, including underserved areas and communities devastated by

disasters. We look forward to working with both the House and the Senate to

preserve the critical funding for all public broadcasting programs, including

PTFP, in the final FY11 funding bill, and in FY12."

Separately, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) says the House

could vote as early as Thursday on a stand-alone bill to defund

NPR. Lamborn introduced HR 1076 Tuesday (March 15). It would cut funding

to NPR but allow government funding of noncommercial radio stations.

Lamborn has introduced bills in both Congresses to cutfunding for CPB.