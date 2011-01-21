House Oversight Subcommittee Will Vet Reg Review Proposal

The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing Jan. 26 to vet an administration Executive Order this week directing federal agencies to review their regulations and weed out ones that "stifle job creation and make our economy less competitive," or that are burdensome on small businesses.



The chairman of that subcommittee, Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) and House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton have signaled they want to block the FCC's recently adopted network neutrality regulations, arguing they could be a threat to eonomic growth.



"We are pleased the administration shares our concerns that burdensome regulations are stifling investment and chasing jobs overseas," asid Upton and Stears in a joint statement on the upcoming hearing. "We need to focus on putting more Americans back to work. We look forward to hearing the administration's proposed solutions for reforming the nation's excessive regulatory scheme."



In a Jan. 18 order, President Barack Obama sais that regulatory agences needed to "promote retrospective analysis of rules that may be outmoded, ineffective, insufficient, or excessively burdensome, and to modify, streamline, expand, or repeal them in accordance with what has been learned" He gave those agencies 120 days to come up with a plan for such reviews.



