'House of the Dragon,' 'She-Hulk' Debut: What's Premiering This Week (August 15-21)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two high-profile series are set to debut during a busy week of summer premieres.
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, makes its much-anticipated debut on August 21. The series, which takes place two centuries before Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen, according to the network.
Debuting August 19 is Disney Plus' latest Marvel Studios-produced series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The nine-episode series stars Tatiana Maslany as a lawyer who gains some of the Hulk’s superpowers after her blood mixes with her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 15 to August 21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 15 – Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers (documentary) – Hulu
August 16 – Dark Side of Comedy (documentary series) – Vice
August 18 – Glorious (horror) – Shudder
August 18 – The Undeclared War (drama) – Peacock
August 19 – Bad Sisters (dramedy) – Apple TV Plus
August 19 – Echoes (drama) – Netflix
August 19 – Orphan: First Kill (horror movie) – Paramount Plus
August 19 – Sprung (comedy) – Freeve
August 19 – Surfside Girls (drama) – Apple TV Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
