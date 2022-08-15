'House of the Dragon,' 'She-Hulk' Debut: What's Premiering This Week (August 15-21)

Two high-profile series are set to debut during a busy week of summer premieres.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, makes its much-anticipated debut on August 21. The series, which takes place two centuries before Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen, according to the network.

Debuting August 19 is Disney Plus' latest Marvel Studios-produced series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The nine-episode series stars Tatiana Maslany as a lawyer who gains some of the Hulk’s superpowers after her blood mixes with her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 15 to August 21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 15 – Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers (documentary) – Hulu

August 16 – Dark Side of Comedy (documentary series) – Vice

August 18 – Glorious (horror) – Shudder

August 18 – The Undeclared War (drama) – Peacock

August 19 – Bad Sisters (dramedy) – Apple TV Plus

August 19 – Echoes (drama) – Netflix

August 19 – Orphan: First Kill (horror movie) – Paramount Plus

August 19 – Sprung (comedy) – Freeve

August 19 – Surfside Girls (drama) – Apple TV Plus