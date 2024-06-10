‘House of the Dragon’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (June 10-16)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series leads a light list of original scripted and unscripted content debuting this week..
House of the Dragon debuts its second season June 16, and continues to follow the internal strife within House Targaryen, according to HBO. The eight-episode series stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 10-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
June 10, Six Schizophrenic Brothers (documentary), Discovery
June 12: Presumed Innocent (drama), Apple TV Plus
June 12: Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (documentary), Netflix
June 13: The Boys (returning series), Prime Video
June 13: Brats (documentary), Hulu
June 14: Camp Snoopy (animated series), Apple TV Plus
June 14: Deb’s House (competition series), WE tv/ALLBLK
June 16: Hotel Cocaine (drama), MGM Plus
