‘House of the Dragon’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (June 10-16)

‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO

The return of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series leads a light list of original scripted and unscripted content debuting this week..

House of the Dragon debuts its second season June 16, and continues to follow the internal strife within House Targaryen, according to HBO. The eight-episode series stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 10-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

June 10, Six Schizophrenic Brothers (documentary), Discovery

June 12: Presumed Innocent (drama), Apple TV Plus

June 12: Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (documentary), Netflix

June 13: The Boys (returning series), Prime Video

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

June 13: Brats (documentary), Hulu

June 14: Camp Snoopy (animated series), Apple TV Plus

June 14: Deb’s House (competition series), WE tv/ALLBLK

June 16: Hotel Cocaine (drama), MGM Plus