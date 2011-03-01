House To Mark UpNet NeutralityRule-Blocker

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

continued to hammer on the FCC's network neutrality rules.

Although that is primarily a cable and telco issue, he pitched it to a

broadcast audience as a threat to them as well as part of a possible wider

agenda.

The FCC expanded and codified its network neutrality rules

over the objections of FCC and House Republicans, including Upton, who pledged

to block them.

Speaking to the National Association of Broadcasters State

Leadership Conference in Washington,

Upton said that the Communications

Subcommittee, headed by former broadcaster Greg Walden (R-Ore.),

would be marking up a resolution of disapproval that would invalidate the

rules. He said he expected the subcommittee to pass it and cited House Speaker John

Boehner's indication that it could get floor action sometime this month.

The conference is an opportunity for broadcasters to take to

the Hill and FCC en masse to push their issues. Upton

told them network neutrality should be one of those.

"You should be talking to your members about this

issue. A lot of us don't feel the FCC has the right to impose net neutrality on

private companies. There is no authority for [them] to do this."

Why should broadcasters care? "You wonder if they can do this, what else can they do. Retransmission? An issue that we have debated

over the years, the Fairness Doctrine, or even ascertainment...that

some members of the FCC [Michael Copps most prominently] believe

they have the right to do. This is perhaps the first step of many steps the FCC

would like to take, and we're going to try to stop them..."

Ascertainment was the former broadcaster obligation to

seek out community input on programming to community needs. Broadcasters argue

they do that already, with viewers registering their vital input with the

clicker.

That ascertainment obligation was removed as part of

broadcast dereg under President Ronald Reagan. Copps has been

arguing that broadcasters' current license renewalis little more that a

pro forma exercise, and that the government should require more of a public

service showing to earn that renewal.