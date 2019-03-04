House Looks Into Trump Press Attacks

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) Monday (March 4) launched a massive investigation into the Trump Administration, including of potential abuses of power that Nadler's office says include attacks on the press, as well as the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

President Donald Trump has blamed the media in part for the ongoing investigation into his campaign's communications and possible collaboration and collusion with Russians as well as the investigation into any connection with the President's efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, which coincided with his campaign, as well as many other stories critical of him, his family, or his Administration. He has called them the "enemy of the people," arguably making the entire profession less safe.

The first Nadler volley came in 81 separate document requests to individuals and organizations, with subpoenas likely to follow if those are not forthcoming.

Among the 81 getting requests were former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, National Enquirer parent American Media, the Department of Justice, the FBI, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and The White House.

Nadler has said he thinks the President obstructed justice.