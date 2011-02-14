House Judiciary Holding Net Neutrality Hearing Feb. 15
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday,
Feb. 15
on network neutrality.
According to the committee Website, the hearing is entitled "Ensuring
Competition on the Internet: Net Neutrality and Antitrust."
There was no witness list at press time, but according to
consultant Larry Downes,
he had been invited by Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) to talk about
the FCC's Dec. 21 order expanding and codifying its network neutrality rules.
He says he will be submitting an analysis of "the
most serious defects in the final rulemaking."
Judiciary and Energy & Commerce share oversight over the
FCC. The E&C Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing on
the network neutrality rules for Feb. 16 to which it has invited all the FCC
commissioners.
