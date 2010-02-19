House Judiciary to Hold Media Competition Hearing Feb. 25

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on "Competition

in the Media and Entertainment Distribution Market," according

to a posting on the House Judiciary Committee web site.

That will be the venue for the committee to talk to Comcast Chairman Brian

Roberts and NBCU President Jeff Zucker about their proposed $30 billion joint

venture, sources say.

Zucker said Thursday (Feb. 18) morning on CNBC

that he would be in Washington

for another Hill hearing next week. He and Roberts were the star witnesses at

hearings in the House and Senate two weeks ago.