House Judiciary Committee Has More Work to do With SOPA Markup

After a 12-hour hearing that saw a parliamentary inquiry

prompted by a tweet and some heated exchanges, the House Judiciary Committee

still had more work to do in marking up the controversial Stop Online Piracy

Act (SOPA).

"It is going to be a long, hard day [Friday]" said Committee Chairman

Lamar Smith (R-Tex.), who said the markup would wrap up Friday.

The bill is expected to be voted out of committee.

One amendment -- of many -- defeated late in the day was one that would have

taken away the immunity of ISPs for web site takedowns so long as those were

good faith efforts based on credible evidence of infringing content. Put off

for Friday was an amendment that would require a court order of some sort, TRO

or injunction, before such takedowns could be done with impunity.

Currently, USPs, ad networks, search engines and others cannot be sued for

inadvertently taking down non-infringing sites so long as they did so based on

credible evidence that the site had been infringing.

Bill critics fired round after round at the bill, but pushed mostly for delay

so that there could be more hearings, and more negotiation, and more

"nerds" brought in to give legislators a clearer sense of how the

bill could affect cybersecurity, for one thing, and the open Internet for

another.

Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) whose district includes Google's headquarters and other Silicon

Valley powerhouses, led the attacks on the bill, saying it would

allow for "dramatic, draconian action" by ISps and others to suppress

competitors and Free speech without any court test or liabilty. She said such

takedowns could inflict the death penalty" on a web site or small business

without due process.

She said that immunity would give an ISP --

she used Comcast as an example -- the opportunity to take action to

"disappear" competitors if there was any credible representation they

could rely on for doing so. That point was made repeatedly by Rep. Jared Polis

(D-Colo.), who proposed the court order amendment. He said it would only take a

halfway decent corporate lawyer representing a rightsholder to draw up

something that looked credible. If an ISP

then took down the site, it would have immunity from lawsuits if the

rightsholder were wrong, or up to mischief, and the site was not infringing,

but no immunity if it chose not to take a site down and it proved to be

infringing. He said in that case, any ISP

lawyer would advise them to take it down. One bill supporter pointed out that

if there were a court order, an ISP would

not need immunity since it was complying with a court.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said he was entering into the record the letters in

support of SOPA from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

and Comcast. He said that cable ops would not be supporting the bill if

it jeopardized their business. Goodlatte and Rep. Howard Berman (R-Calif.) were

among the bill's staunchest defenders.

Berman pointed out that, under the bil, if site was legitimate and sued an ISP.

if they could not establish that there was credible evidence, they don't have

immunity, but that wihtout immunity, as there is in the Digital Millennium

Copyright Act, the takedown process does not work.

In its letter, NCTA President Michael Powell said cable ops were particularly

pleased with changes made to the bill in a new version introduced by Smith

earlier this week that "helped to clarify and limit the scope of service

provider obligations, while preserving a multi-pronged approach to fighting

piracy with measured requirements that are shared among multiple interested

parties." He said that, based on those, NCTA strongly supported the bill.

Smith began the hearing with the warning that his audience would likely need a

lunch and flashlight, suggesting the hearing would be an all-day, and next-day,

affair. There were early indications that he knew whereof he spokes. Lofgren

objected to waiving the reading of the bill, requiring the clerk to read all 71

pages, which took most of an hour. Usually the clerk can't get past the title

before the reading is waived. But Lofgren said that since the new version was

only released Monday, the public should have a chance to hear what was in the

bill.

Other delays that pushed the hearing to 9:30

p.m. were a break for floor votes and a dust-up over a tweet.

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Calif.) had the floor when she stopped and said she

had just been notified that Committee member Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), not then

in the room, had tweeted the following: "We are debating the Stop Online

Piracy Act and Shiela Jackson has so bored me that I'm killing time by surfing

the Internet." (a check of his twitter confirmed it). She called for an

apology, saying that was offensive, which triggered a counter call that she

should take the "offensive" part back since she was impugning the

integrity of a member. She declined, had a discussion with the parliamentarian,

and eventually agreed to take back "offensive" and change it to

"impolitic and unkind," but said he would be talking to King later

about his tweet.

Netcoalition.com was not pleased with the day's proceedings, which included

defeating those amendments, mostly from bill critics, and the pledge to finish

the markup and proceed with a bill most of those critics want to be at least

delayed.

"Despite nearly twelve hours of debate, the committee missed some real

opportunities to improve this legislation or to address the serious security,

due process and censorship concerns raised by hundreds of parties," said

the coalition, which includes Google, Yahoo!, eBay, AOL,

and Twitter. "SOPA remains deeply flawed and it is unfortunate that its

sponsors remain intent on pushing this bill through committee, and to the

floor, without meaningfully acknowledging any of its very significant faults.

The Internet deserves better and so do the American people."

The bill is backed by studios, networks, publishers and other content

rightsholders, not surprising since digital delivery is the new norm in content

distribution.