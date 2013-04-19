House Homeland Security Committee Will Look Into Boston Bombing

Look for a hearing in the House Homeland Security Committee

on how the Boston Marathon bombing was pulled off and how to prevent a repeat.

That came after Friday's capture of the second suspect -- the

first is dead. At a press conference following the capture, FBI special agent

Richard DesLauriers said he was "very, very grateful" for the media's

help in circulating the videos and photos that helped capture/kill the alleged

bombers.

In a statement Friday, committee Chairman Michael McCaul

(R-Texas) commended law enforcement for their efforts, calling the manhunt

"monumental." But he also indicated his committee would need to look

into the bombing, given its success.

"While several plots of this nature have

been thwarted, this is the first to succeed. Americans must not back down

in the face of terrorism, and we will continue to look for those would attempt

to do us harm," he said. "In the coming weeks the Homeland Security

Committee will begin to ask how this happened, and how we can prevent it from

happening again."