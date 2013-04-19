House Homeland Security Committee Will Look Into Boston Bombing
Look for a hearing in the House Homeland Security Committee
on how the Boston Marathon bombing was pulled off and how to prevent a repeat.
That came after Friday's capture of the second suspect -- the
first is dead. At a press conference following the capture, FBI special agent
Richard DesLauriers said he was "very, very grateful" for the media's
help in circulating the videos and photos that helped capture/kill the alleged
bombers.
In a statement Friday, committee Chairman Michael McCaul
(R-Texas) commended law enforcement for their efforts, calling the manhunt
"monumental." But he also indicated his committee would need to look
into the bombing, given its success.
"While several plots of this nature have
been thwarted, this is the first to succeed. Americans must not back down
in the face of terrorism, and we will continue to look for those would attempt
to do us harm," he said. "In the coming weeks the Homeland Security
Committee will begin to ask how this happened, and how we can prevent it from
happening again."
