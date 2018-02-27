House to Hold NTIA Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee will hold an oversight hearing on the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the White House's chief communications policy advisory arm.



The hearing will be March 6 at 10 a.m.



Issues on the docket for David Redl, NTIA head, who will be testifying, include 5G broadband, cybersecurity and internet governance, as well as the FirstNet next generation emergency communications network.



NTIA announced earlier this week that it had identified 100 MHz of government (Department of Defense) spectrum potentially available for 5G commercial use.



That is part of an ongoing effort to free up more government spectrum to share with, or turn over to, commercial operations, licensed and unlicensed.