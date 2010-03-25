House Hearing Shapes Up as Title II Fight

The House broadband oversight

hearing turned into a sparring match over the potential for the FCC to

reclassify Internet access service as a Title II telecommunications subject to

mandatory access provisions, at least in the early rounds as legislators traded

opening statements.

House Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) signaled he supported that move if

it was necessary for the FCC to implement the plan and protect consumers.

The issue divided the

committee generally along political lines, with Republicans taking aim at the

potential for reclassifying Internet access service from the more lightly-regulated

Title I regime for information services.

Ranking Republican member Joe

Barton (R-Tex.) called the reclassification the "worst idea I have heard

in years." He said the didn't want the Internet to regulate broadband as

it did phone service in the 1930's, and he said he didn't think the American people

wanted that either.

The FCC raised that issue in

the plan because a court is currently hearing a challenge by Comcast to the

FCC's BitTorrent decision on its broadband network management techniques. The

fear from network neutrality supporters is that the court will rule that the

FCC lacked the authority to take action against Comcast's network management,

which could put its Internet regulatory authority under Title I in question.

Everyone gave the FCC props

for the hard work that went into the plan. But Republicans said the private

market had been doing a good job already of getting broadband to 95% of the country,

and that the plan had many troubling, potential investment-depressing

regulatory suggestions. Democrats generally argued that the nation

continued to lag the world in broadband and the plan was a necessary bold move

to close that gap.

In his opening statement, Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell argued that it was because Internet service was classifed as a less regulated information service, broadand has flourished, with $60 billion in private broadband investment last year alone.

The Title I question calls for a return to classfying broadband as a telecommunications service, he said.