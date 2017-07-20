House to Hear From FCC Commissioners

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee has scheduled an FCC oversight hearing forJuly 25 at 10 a.m.

Subcommittee chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) had signaled at a June 21 broadband hearing that she planned to schedule a hearing with the FCC chairman and commissioners by the end of the month, with urging by Democrats eager to grill them on issues like network neutrality and broadband privacy.

The hearing will also consider a bill reauthorizing the agency, which Congress does periodically.

It will be the subcommittee's first opportunity in this Congress to hear from the commissioners.