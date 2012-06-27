House Gets Preview of Video Future

There were a few sparklers but no major fireworks at the

House Communications Subcommittee's Future of Video hearing Wednesday. But a

couple things were clear: The future of video will prominently feature online,

and communications regulations will need to reflect that.

Retransmission consent, the need for review of

communications regulations and the impact of over-the-top video were the hot

topics of the day.

Among the highlights:

National Association of Broadcasters witness David Barrett

of Hearst TV, responding to a question about whether retransmission consent

blackouts were fair to consumers, said no, joined by Michael Powell of the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Since they were asked for yes or no responses, in a

follow-up, Dennis Wharton, spokesman for NAB, elaborated: "It's not fair

to consumers that some pay TV providers are manufacturing a fake crisis and

resisting paying a fair price for our most-watched programming."

Witness Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen accused

broadcasters of playing MVPDs off each other in a retrans system skewed in

their favor. He also said that retrans money is increasingly going to networks

rather than to the local programming of their affiliates. He called it an

"unfair food fight."

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) gave a shout-out to constituent

Ergen at the hearing's opening, but was more cautious about wading into

retrans. She said there was no "one size fits all" solution and that

Congress should not put too heavy a finger on the scale.

Barrett said that local stations continued to invest retrans

money in local news and expanding multicasting offerings. He also said it was

baloney to suggest, as witness Gigi Sohn of Public Knowledge did, that

broadcasters should not be paid for retransmission for their signals because

broadcaster had not paid anything for them. Barrett said that was baloney, and

that they compensated the public through the public service programming that

was part of their public interest mandate. In fact, he said it was that mandate

that distinguished broadcasters from all other video providers at the table,

which also included representatives of IPTV provider Sky Angel and over-the-top

service Roku.

NCTA president Powell Powell fielded a series of Rep. John

Dingell's famous one-word-answer questions, establishing that the cable

industry "ultimately" supported the FCC's open Internet order, that

that order had allowed for usage-based billing and managed services, that

Powell believed cable operators were complying with that order, and that cable

operators were taking steps to make sure its analog viewers could continue to

view must-carry stations in the wave of the FCC's decision to sunset its

viewability mandate.

As earlier reported by B&C/Multichannel News (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/486423-Ergen_to_Congress_Parents_Can_AutoHop_Over_Booze_Junk_Food_Ads.php)

Ergen pitched his AutoHop ad-skipper as a change for parents to skip alcohol

and junk food ads. But Dingell was concerned about another type of spot. He

said both his incumbent colleagues and their challengers in the upcoming

election were both concerned about a technology that would allow viewers to hop

over their political spots. Ergen said he could understand where they were

coming from, but defended the service. Sohn joined that defense, saying it was

simply reducing three clicks of a remote -- to skip ads with a DVR -- to one.

There was general agreement that technology had outpaced

regulation and a revisit was needed. But there was disagreement on how far that

should go.

Sohn was ready for lots of regulations to be scrapped, so

long as the government nurtures online video. In fact, she said, growing video

competitors would be a prerequisite from starting to hack back other regs,

which she said would include, eventually getting rid of the retrans, must-carry

regime, syndicated exclusivity, nonduplication, and sports blackout rules- -s he

would support continuing must-carry for noncom stations, however.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who has introduced legislation

to sweep away most communications regs, took umbrage at written testimony from

Barrett suggesting his bill -- which would scrap the retrans system that means

billions of dollars in a second revenue stream for broadcasters -- would turn

back the clock to a time when cable operators could confiscate TV signals

without compensation.

Scalise said his bill would do no such thing, and asked

Barrett to reread it. Barrett courteously agreed, but also stuck to his guns

that rolling back retrans was the wrong way to go.

NCTA's Powell said his members were not looking to abandon

all regulation, but instead wanted a regulatory model -- more like a

deregulatory model -- that better fit the current marketplace where cable

operators no longer had a 98% share of the MVPD marketplace or had an ownership

stake in the majority of networks, as was the case when the Cable Act was

passed two decades ago. Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) used the

same stats in opening the hearing, saying the regs were for a bygone era and

need to be revisited.

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), who is also looking for a major

revamp, said that while one was not likely in this Congress, it should be on

the committee's to do list in the next one. He pointed out that while he used

to have access to one channel at best, now there were thousands.

As signaled by the Democratic staff memo on the hearing, the

Verizon-SpectrumCo deal got some attention. Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked

Sohn, a critic of the deal, to elaborate on its impact on the video market. She

said it would allow Verizon and cable operators to divvy up their respective

businesses through associated cross marketing agreements, and discriminate

against competitors, like Ergen, through a joint operating entity that would

research integrating wired and wireless broadband. Ergen agreed that could be a

concern.

Walden said that it appeared that everyone wanted a

different deal, and that it would be the committee's job to figure out the

right regime.

The hearing was the second in a series of three called by Walden.

It held a Future of Audio hearing earlier this month. Next up, Future of Data.