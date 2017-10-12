House FCC Oversight Hearing Slated for Oct 25

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee plans to hold an FCC oversight hearing Oct. 25.



Committee Dems Thursday (Oct. 12) called for a hearing at which the commissioners would pledge not to target news outlets over their coverage of the Administration—as President Donald Trump has urged—but a source said it was a routing hearing that had been in the works for several weeks as they tried to work out availabilities.



The subcommittee postponed an earlier FCC oversight hearing, and this week referred a bill reauthorizing the agency and to the full committee with work still to do on it.



Invites have gone out to all the commissioners and they have until noon Oct. 13 to respond.