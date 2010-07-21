House Energy & Commerce OKs Communications Disability Access Bill

The House

Energy & Commerce Committee Wednesday approved HR 3101, a bill that

updates disability access to

communications services elements of the 1996

Telecommunications Act, but with changes that address some of the

issues that industry had with the bill.



The legislation, the Twenty-First Century Communications

and Video Accessibility Act of 2010, now goes to the House floor for a

vote. A Senate version has already passed out of the Senate Commerce

Committee.

Among other things, the bill requires the captioning of

any online video that is closed captioned on TV, and asks

the FCC to study captioning of Web-original video. It

also requires smart phones and other mobile devices to be

accessible to the disabled, if that is achievable, and

restores the FCC's video description rules thrown out by the

courts in 2002.

What passed Wednesday in the House committee was a

substitute bill reflecting talks with stakeholders, including

industry players, said Communications Subcommittee

Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.).



Rep Ed Markey (D-Mass.), sponsor and driving force behind

the bill, outlined some of the changes that give industry

more flexibility. He pointed out that the new version now

exempts live or "near live" programming from video

description, provides program owners and distributors an

exemption from descriptions if they would be "economically

burdensome." And while it also expands the original top

25 market mandate for descriptions to all media markets, it

does that over six years, Markey pointed out, and gives

the FCC the ability to grant waivers for markets where it

deems that appropriate.

Applying the captioning only to TV shows on the net and

not original video was also a concession in the new bill.

Equipment manufacturers will be able to comply with

accessibility requirements both by imbedding the functions, "if

achievable," he pointed out, or alternately with

third-party solutions--software, add-ons--also if achievable,

Markey pointed out.

"We made clear that the bill does not require

accessibility of every device for every disability," Markey said. That

had been one of the Consumer Electronics Association's

big issues with the original bill. That means that not all

devices have to offer all functions, for example.



Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), ranking Republican on the

Communications subcommittee had problems with the earlier

version of the bill, saying its scope was "extremely

broad." But he supported the new version, and spent some time

explaining why. He said a key change was the new language

"explicitly stating" that the "relevant sections shall not

be construed to require every feature and function of

every device or service to be accessible disability."



He said the new bill "creates goals rather than

technological mandates," including preventing the FCC from mandating

the use of proprietary technologies." Also important for

Stearns was the "achievable" threshold that "strikes a

balance between a the "readily achievable standard" in

the current law and the "undue burden" standard in the

original bill.



Stearns also applauded changes that meant proposed

accessibility measures relied more on advisory committees and

industry-developed standards subject to FCC oversight.

The bill also gives makers of mobile DTV devices another two

years to meet accessibility requirements, and three years

for smart phone makers to make their Internet browsers

accessible.



While the new version of the bill allows the FCC to

expand the number of hours that have to be video described, it

won't get that authority for another decade, and must

first explain that proposal to Congress.

Stearns said he was still concerned that the bill does

not apply the same "achievable" standard to closed

captioning, video descriptions and emergency information

on devices with screens 13 inches and larger that it does

to smaller ones, but he pointed out that the FCC can

still grant waivers. "this legislation is not perfect and I

still have concerns," he said.



Rep. Rick

Boucher (D-Va.), chairman of the Communications Subcommittee, also

pointed out that the FCC has the

authority to exempt small business like start-ups from

the accessibility requirements "to assure that these

requirements do not at all hinder the origination of

innovative companies."

Broadband

trade association USTelecom gave a shout-out to the bill.

"We congratulate the Committee for passing this important

bill, which will help Americans with disabilities have greater access

to a wide range of communication technologies," said USTelecom President

Walter McCormick Jr. "We were delighted to

work with Representative Markey and the Committee to develop a bill

that provides a sound and sensible roadmap for achieving greater

accessibility, and we are proud to support the legislation."

Also approved was a Markey amendment for the FCC to

distribute $10 million per year--paid by industry--for

technologies to help those who are blind and deaf. That

includes technology that translates the Web into brail,

pointed out Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) in supporting the

measure.

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) praised what he said was a bipartisan effort that was "the

way Congress ought to work."



National

Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow also

applauded passage and praised the process, while suggesting the bill

could use a little more work.



"We applaud

Committee approval of H.R. 3101 and wish to thank Chairman Waxman and

Ranking Member Barton for establishing a constructive process that has

allowed all parties to share their views," he

said. "We appreciate that today's bill includes a number of

improvements to clarify obligations that focus on identifiable,

achievable goals. We look forward to continuing to work constructively

with the Committee and all members of Congress on additional

ideas that can accomplish our shared goal of improving access for

persons with disabilities and providing greater certainty to affected

providers."

"We applaud the bipartisan action on the amended H.R. 3101, as it provides individuals with disabilities access to technology and allows innovators more flexibility than the bill as originally introduced,"said Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro, who had been arguably the toughest critics of the original bill. "The amended bill sets goals for accessibility; bars mandating proprietary technology; creates allowance for a small business exemption; no longer requires all manufacturers' products to be accessible if products in the product line are accessible; creates an achievable standard for most requirements and relies on industry input and expertise for standards. We remain hopeful that other industry concerns will be addressed further in the process, including a requirement that would ban the sale of all video display screens over 13 inches that are not technically capable of rendering emergency information and video description in an accessible manner."

Waxman and Boucher both said the were

hoping for swift floor action. They have been aiming for passage of a

bill in both the House and Senate as close as possible to the July 26

anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities

Act.