House E&C Unanimously Approves Global Internet Freedom Bill

The House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday

unanimously approved a bill establishing a multistakeholder model of global

Internet governance as the official policy of the U.S.





That came after a phrase was dropped from the bill that had

stood in the way of Democrat support.





In opening statements on the mark-up Wednesday on H.R. 1580,

the bill "to affirm the policy of the United States regarding Internet

governance," Rep. Henry Waxman ((D-Calif.), ranking member of the

committee, said that there remained some issues he hoped would be worked

through in the process, but that the deletion of the "freedom from

government control language" from Sec. 2, which is the actual legal

statement of U.S. policy, was a major step, and he urged his colleagues to vote

the bill out of full committee. It did.





Waxman had said last week when the Republican-backed bill

was voted out of subcommittee that he could not support it, but did not object

to that voice vote after he and ranking subcommittee member Anna Eshoo

(D-Calif.) secured assurances that their concerns would be discussed in

meetings before the full-committee mark-up. Waxman had been concerned that the

language could provide a back-door route to excising network neutrality rules.





The bill now says: "It is the policy of the United

States to preserve and advance the successful multistakeholder model that

governs the Internet."





Committee chairman Fred Upton, who did not have the same

problem with that language, said in his opening statement that he had worked

hard to address Waxman's and others' concerns and cited the "minor

language changes" that he said still achieved "their shared

objective," which is preserving that multistakeholder model. He also said

the bill was still essentially the same as the bipartisan resolution both House

and Senate approved unanimously.





That resolution, which did not have the force of law, passed

in both House and Senate in the run-up to the WCIT telecom treaty conference in

Dubai, which the U.S. ultimately declined to sign after language was inserted

relating to the Internet that the U.S. saw as opening the door to possible

top-down Internet governance pushed by countries including China, Russia and

some Arab states.





Waxman and other Democrats had been concerned that making

"freedom from government control" part of the policy definition could

jeopardize both the FCC's ability to enforce its network neutrality rules and

oversee the transition to IP delivery of video, voice and data.





Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) chair of the Communications

subcommittee, said both last week and at Wednesday's hearing that he did not

think the language created any statutorily mandated responsibilities and would

have affected network neutrality rules or any others. But he said in a spirit

of bipartisanship, the language had been dropped. But he added that he still

opposed Internet neutrality rules, which he said regulated the Internet

domestically.





"We appreciate the committee's effort to clarify that

this legislation is directed at international concerns such as current attempts

by Internet restricting countries to impose inter-governmental control over the

content on the Internet," said the Computer and Communications Industry Association.

"The legislation as now evolved should minimize any misuse of this policy

statement here at home."



