HouseE&C Signals Hearing On FCC 'Abuse ofAuthority and Process'

According to a Jan. 18 backgrounder document on the

"key issues" before the House Energy & Commerce Committee's

Communications and Technology Subcommittee obtained by B&C, nullification

of the FCC's network neutrality rules is high on the communications and

technology agenda, as is looking into the "abuse of power and

process" of the Comcast/NBCU transaction review.

The document indicates that Republican Committee

Chairman Fred Upton's strategy to block network neutrality rules the FCC

approved Dec. 21 will be through a resolution of disapproval under the

Congressional Review Act. That legislative gambit requires a simple majority in

both chambers and can't be filibustered in the Senate, the document points out.

Upton has signaled that nullifying that vote would be

one of the committee's initial priorities under new Republican leadership. The

FCC's two Republicans voted against the new regs and strongly opposed them

in their dissenting statements.

Also on the docket for the committee is a "series of

hearings" on "the harm regulation of the Internet will cause investment,

innovations and jobs" as well as the FCC's "abuse of authority and

process."

Also on the agenda for the committee is a bill-auctioning

spectrum for broadband, which the document says "might" include

incentive auctions allowing the proceeds to be shared with those, like

broadcasters, who voluntarily relinquish it.

Under the heading of "FCC process reform," the

briefing paper says that the FCC has been criticized as "slow, inefficient

and less than transparent," and that "network neutrality and the

"Comcast transaction" are "the latest examples of abuse of power

and process."

The backgrounder says the National Telecommunication

and Information Administration's oversight of the broadband stimulus-funding

program is subject to "waste, fraud and abuse."

Also on the list of priorities is reform of universal

service, with the document indicating Upton would support migrating the fund to

broadband support only "in exchange for substantial fiscal

reform." The FCC is migrating the fund to broadband as part of the

National Broadband Plan, but also has recognized it needs fiscal reform.

The Commerce & Trade Subcommittee's oversight of the

Federal Trade Commission will include its effort to get expanded authority,

which Republicans oppose, and criticisms by industry with the "direction

of the FTC's regulatory priorities."

Listed as other "possible" topics for the

Communications Subcommittee's attention include Internet privacy, cyber

security and content protection.

A committee spokesperson could not be reached at press time

for comment on the document.