House E&C Revamps Website
The House Energy and Commerce Committee
Republican majority has remade its website, in what it says is
an effort to help the public get better and faster information on issues under
the committee's jurisdiction, which prominently includes communications.
"Our
new website is a one-stop shop for both the American public and members of the
press to easily access the committee's business, such as hearings and votes,
videos, relevant news articles and analyses on issues within the committee's
jurisdiction," said E&C chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).
The
new look has lots of white space and instead of red, white and blue, adds
orange, purple, and green to the mix.
Pages
are now organized by issue, with a new "Hearings and Votes" section
about upcoming meetings to discuss and mark up (amend and vote on) legislation.
The
information is now easier to share on social networks, committee leaders say.
