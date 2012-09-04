House E&C Revamps Website

The House Energy and Commerce Committee

Republican majority has remade its website, in what it says is

an effort to help the public get better and faster information on issues under

the committee's jurisdiction, which prominently includes communications.

"Our

new website is a one-stop shop for both the American public and members of the

press to easily access the committee's business, such as hearings and votes,

videos, relevant news articles and analyses on issues within the committee's

jurisdiction," said E&C chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

The

new look has lots of white space and instead of red, white and blue, adds

orange, purple, and green to the mix.

Pages

are now organized by issue, with a new "Hearings and Votes" section

about upcoming meetings to discuss and mark up (amend and vote on) legislation.

The

information is now easier to share on social networks, committee leaders say.