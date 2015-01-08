House E&C Postpones Organizational Meeting

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has postponed its organizational meeting from Friday, Jan. 9, to Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.

A committee spokesperson cited scheduling issues.

That is the meeting at which the committee adopts procedural rules, formally names committee members, chairs and vice chairs, and adopts the resolution establishing its jurisdiction, which includes the FCC and communications issues.

