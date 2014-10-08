House E&C Meets With Stakeholders on Telecom Rewrite

Congress may be out of session for the midterm election, but the House Energy & Commerce Committee continues to collect input on its planned revamp of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which is targeted to begin next session.

According to Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), committee staffers recently began holding bipartisan meetings with communications and technology industry representatives and other stakeholders.

"These meetings provide our bipartisan staffs an opportunity to dive deeper on specific topics and better understand the issues facing the modern communications marketplace," said Walden in an email updating the progress of that revamp, which to date has include a series of white papers on various topics and input on those papers, all collected at the committees "one-stop: regulatory rewrite shopping site, http://energycommerce.house.gov/commactupdate.

"October, and the remaining months of the year provide an important window to prepare as we gear up to legislate next Congress," said Walden.