House E&C To Mark Up FCC Process Reform Act

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled a full committee markup of an FCC reform bill.

That is a meeting at which the bills are amended and, usually, either approved or disapproved for a vote in the full House.

According to a note from the committee, H.R. 2583, Federal Communications Commission Process Reform Act of 2015, will be marked up June 3, with opening statements June 2.

The bill passed out of the Communications subcommittee May 20.

Among many other things, the bill gives the FCC a year to set minimum comment periods, establishes procedures for putting specific language of a proposed rule in notices of proposed rulemaking, and comes up with performance measures for evaluating the effectiveness of rules.

It would also allow more than two FCC commissioners, under certain conditions, to meet outside of their monthly public meetings.