House E&C Makes Staff Changes

Confirming an earlier report in B&C/Multi, the House Energy & Commerce Committee announced late Wednesday that Deputy Staff Director Michael Beckerman is leaving the committee to launch an Internet project. Succeeding Beckerman will be Alexa Marrero, who has been communications director. Succeeding her will be deputy communications director Sean Bonyun.

Beckerman is a longtime adviser to Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R- Mich.), who said Beckerman has been "a resource for our members, a liaison to our leadership team, and had a strong hand in advancing innovative, job-creating policies."

"Since joining my staff at Energy and Commerce, Alexa has proven herself to be a smart and hardworking communicator and adviser...I'm pleased to have her taking on this expanded role to advance the committee's wide-ranging agenda," said Upton. "Sean has been a trusted member of my team for nearly a decade, and his move to the committee staff when I assumed the chairmanship was an essential part of our effort to prioritize communications and transparency," Upton continued," said the chairman. "I can't think of anyone better suited to take the reins and continue driving a full-scale communications operation to inform the American people about our committee's important work."