House E&C Majority Names New Members

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has added four new Republicans.

They are Buddy Carter (Ga.), Ryan Costello (Pa.), Tim Walberg (Mich.) and Mimi Walters (Calif.).

The additions are because Reps. Ed Whitfield of Kentucky and Rep. Joe Pitts retired, Rep. Renee Elmers (North Carolina) lost her reelection bid, and in the event Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) becomes the Trump CIA director.

"I am thrilled to welcome our newest members to an already stellar team at the Energy and Commerce Committee," said E&C Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.). "From day one, we will work tirelessly to leverage the unique strengths of our new and returning members to ensure we continue the committee’s long record of bipartisan success,” he said.

Democrats have yet to announce their additions, but there are three openings given that Rep. Lois Capps (Calif.) retired, Rep. John Yarmuth (Kentucky), who was elected ranking member on the House Budget Committee back in November, and the Dems pick up a seat because of their gains (six seats) in the election.

Among the leading contenders for the seats are Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Rep. Raul Ruiz of California.

Also look for House E&C GOP subcommittee chairs to be named Friday.

The Communications Subcommittee chairmanship is up for grabs since the former chair since Walden moved to the chairmanship of the full committee--he was term limited as Communications chair, as was former full committee chair Fred Upton (Mich.).