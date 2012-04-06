House E&C: Grassley Gets LightSquared Documents

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Friday

turned over LightSquared-related documents to Senator Charles Grassley

(R-Iowa), according to the committee.

"We

actually shared documents today," said a committee spokesperson. "We

are continuing to work together, and we will have additional updates to share

as we assess the information that has been delivered and what additional

documents are needed for our investigations."

Grassley

has said that if he got the documents from the FCC, whether directly or through

the request from The House E&C, he would consider lifting his hold on FCC

nominees Ajit Paui and Jessica Rosenworcel, who sailed through their Senate Commerce

Committee nomination hearing last fall with bipartisan support and are expected

to be confirmed by the full Senate if/when they get to a vote.

Senator

Grassley said in a statement in Februarythat his hold would remain in place "until I receive access to the

documents I requested, whether that's from the FCC, the House Energy and

Commerce Committee or the Senate Commerce Committee."

"We did get documents," said a Grassley spokesperson. "The hold stands pending document review."

FCC

officials have said they did not accede to Grassley's requests for documents

because the senator is not the chairman of a relevant oversight committee. But

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is. He asked for the documents, and was given them last

week.

Republicans

are concerned that the FCC granted LightSquared a waiver in haste and its

backers are repenting in leisure after the FCC concluded after months of

testing and vocal complaints from the GPS industry and government

agencies that the planned wholesale wireless broadband service--in which those

backers invested billions -- would interfere with GPS. But the FCC's waiver

was always conditioned on the service not interfering with GPS, the FCC has pointed

out, as it somewhat reluctantly moved to rescind the waiver. Reluctantly,

because the commission is all for creating new price and service competition to

incumbents Verizon and AT&T.