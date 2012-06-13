House E&C Deputy Staff Director Exiting

House Energy & Commerce Committee deputy staff director

Michael Beckerman is exiting the committee to launch a D.C. Internet project,

he told his colleagues in an email Wednesday.

He said that will be announced Wednesday along with some other staff changes at

the committee, which oversees the FCC and communications issues.

Beckerman praised is soon-to-be-former boss, Committee chair Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) as the "nicest, most genuine, and hardest working person you'll

ever meet," adding, "I'm proud to have worked for him."