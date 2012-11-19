House E&C Dems Seeks Hearing on Communications Failures During Superstorm

Some top House Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats have

called for a hearing on communications failures in the aftermath of Superstorm

Sandy, and pointed to problems across the board.

"Communications services failed to perform as needed

during and after the storm," wrote ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.)

and his colleagues in asking Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) for the

hearing. "In the aftermath of the storm, power outages and floods

disrupted many types of communications, including wireless, television,

telephone and Internet services. The Federal Communications Commission reported

that the storm knocked out a quarter of the cell towers in an area spreading

across ten states," they said.

During briefings, FCC officials pointed primarily to cellphone

and, to a lesser degree, cable outages, saying there were very few broadcasters

knocked off the air.

The legislators also focused on phone problems, saying one

issue the hearing should examine was wireless and fiber optic networks. Also

signing on to the letter were communications Subcommittee ranking member Anna

Eshoo (Calif.), Edolphus Townes and Elliot Engel (both New York), and Frank

Pallone (New Jersey).