House E&C Delaying FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has postponed an FCC oversight hearing planned for next week.

Committee leaders were hoping to talk network neatrality and had already noticed the meeting and lined up the commissioners to testify.

A source familiar with the planned hearing said it had been postponed for a number of scheduling-related issues.

And given that the FCC does not plan to vote on an Open Internet order at its December meeting, and likely not until February or March of next year, the decision was made to talk to the commissioners when the new Congress convenes next month.

