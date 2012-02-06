House E&C Committee to Hold Hearing on Cybersecurity

The House Energy & Commerce Committee cited

last month's cyberattacks on the Web site of the Motion Picture Association of

America and the threat to interconnected VoIP as among its reasons for holding

a hearing this week (Feb. 8) on cybersecurity threats to communications

networks and what the private sector, including cable-based ISP's, are doing about it.

An

internal memo from Republican staffers puts one exclamation point on the issue

by citing the attacks by cyberterrorist group "Anonymous" on MPAA and government cites

"in response to anti-digital piracy efforts."

The

attacks came in response to House and Senate consideration of the Stop Online

Piracy Act (SOPA) in the House and the PROTECT IP Act (PIPA) in the Senate,

both of which were eventually tabled after a Web-backed protest asserting the

bills would be Internet chilling or killing overreach.

The

memo also points out that attacks on networks could "disrupt all

Internet-enabled communications including interconnected VoIP service."

The

issue of cybersecurity has been heating up in the new session of Congress.

The

House Homeland Security Committee is vetting the Promoting and Enhancing

Cybersecurity and Information Sharing Effectiveness (PRECISE) Act of 2011 (H.R.

3674), which "defines the Department of Homeland Security roles and

responsibilities and protects individual privacy during increased public-private

information sharing on cyberthreats." In addition, the Senate Intelligence

Committee last week held a hearing on cybersecurity legislation, which is being

worked on by Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) among others.

Rockefeller said last week there was an urgent need for passage of legislation

to improve security of private networks and increase public-private info

sharing.

Rockefeller

pointed out they are in their third year of the cybersecurity legislation

effort and that he felt confident that, by now, "every voice has been

heard." One of those voices has been the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, which has pointed out in the past that that was

one of the reasons they pushed during the network neutrality debate for the

flexibility to manage traffic on their networks given the billions of viruses,

worms, spam, malware, spyware and denial-of-service attacks operators face.

NCTA

is also OK with more coordination with government and backed a House bill

introduced in November, the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act of

2011, that would increase info sharing while immunizing the private sector from

criminal or civil liability for using cybersecurity systems, sharing

information, or not acting on information obtained or shared.

The

Justice Department last week also named a new chief information officer to help

boost cybersecurity.