House E&C Approves FCC Report Consolidation Bill

The House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday voted to

approve a bill that would consolidate eight FCC annual reports to Congress,

including the video competition and cable price reports, into a single biennial

report. It also repeals the annual telegraph report still on the books, which

became a symbol of the need for reform of the congressional reports.

That unanimous voice vote followed the approval, also

unanimous, of a bipartisan amendment added to address concerns by some FCC

staffers. As B&C previously

reported, the amendment would give FCC chairmen installed in the last quarter

of even years (when the biennial reports are due) a little more time to

complete their portions of the report, and would also clarify that the bill

does not impair the FCC's ability to issue other reports.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House

Communications Subcommittee, withdrew an amendment to the bill that would have

required the commission to include in its consolidated Communications

Marketplace Report an examination of below-the-line items, those

administrative, service and other fees that she says are not easy to find and

are not the government-mandated taxes and charges -- like Universal Service Contributions,

for example.

That came after her Republican colleagues promised to

continue discussions about how to increase bill transparency. She sent letter

earlier this month to major carriers and ISPS seeking info on the

"below-the-line" fees.

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) is spearheading an essentially identical bill in the Senate, which he introduced this week, though ti will have to be reconciled wit the amended E&C version if--more likely when--that passes the full House.