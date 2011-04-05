HouseE&C Approves Broadband Stimulus ClarificationBill

In the spirit of Douglas MacArthur, the House Energy &

Commerce Committee majority continued to send the message to broadband stimulus

administrators: You shall return. In this case, it is talking about broadband

stimulus funding.

Following a contentious markup on healthcare-related bills,

the committee came together to approve without incident or discouraging

word a bill to clarify that de-obligated broadband stimulus money would go back

to the Treasury.

The language of the President's stimulus package had left

there turn of that money to the Treasury or its recirculation back into the

program, to the implementing agencies, in this case the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration and Rural Utilities

Service.

Republicans, led by Communications Subcommittee Chairman

Greg Walden (R-Ore.), proposed changing the "may" return to a

"shall" return. The bill also requires informing Congress when that

money is returned.

While some Democrats called the bill unnecessary, saying

that it was already understood that the money would go back to the treasury,

and that was the way the programs had been operating, the Republicans wanted

that to be explicit so that some future administrator did not have the

discretion to change that policy.

The heads of both NTIA

and RUS conceded that the language did

provide that discretion, Walden pointed out Tuesday.

While there was some back and forth in the subcommittee

markup of the bill, Tuesday's was all sweetness and light, with

former E&C Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) hailing the

bipartisan work on the bill that had cleared up Democrat concerns, including

making sure it did not create difficulties in overseeing and implementing

the program, providing the flexibility to keep some information

confidential, and to address frivolous or erroneous complaints fairly.

Even Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) ranking member of the

Communications subcommittee, who had criticized the bill in the earlier markup,

associated herself with Waxman's praise given the changes to it since that

vote. The bill will get more tweaking before a full House vote, Waxman indicated.