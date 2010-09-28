House Dems Still Seeking Support For Net Neutrality Bill

According to sources, House Energy & Commerce

Committee Chair Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) Tuesday continued to work on lining up

a bipartisan consensus for a network neutrality bill that would give the

FCC sufficient authority to enforce open Internet principles to

satisfy key Democrats, while foreclosing the Title II reclassification proposal

that is a total nonstarter for industry.

The bill would clarify that the FCC has the

authority to expand and codify network openness principles, subject to reasonable

network management, but would not apply all of them to wireless broadband. The

FCC would also be authorized to enforce the principles on a

case-by-case basis.

ISPs are said to be supportive of the

language in the draft bill, but some open Internet advocates are likely to

oppose anything short of reclassification.

It was looking like a bill could be introduced

Wednesday, though that would provide scant time for any action before

a lame duck session as legislators are trying to exit by the end of this week

to campaign.

It is possible a bill could pass on unanimous

consent in the House, but that is likely as far as it could go before

the elections, and even that is a long shot.

A Commerce Committee spokesperson had not returned

a call for comment at press time.