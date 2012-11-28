House Dems Meeting to Oppose Verizon on Net Neutrality Challenge

Some House Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats and

staffers are meeting Wednesday afternoon to talk about what they call the

"troubling" First Amendment argument being made by Verizon in its

lawsuit challenging the FCC's Open Internet Order.

They are troubled by Verizon's assertion that it has the

First Amendment right to decide what goes over their networks. If the court

agreed, they argue, it would undermine Congress' ability to enact

communications policy.

The briefing, entitled "Should Telecom Companies Edit

the Internet?," was being promoted in a "dear colleague" letter (see below) by Energy and Commerce

ranking member Henry Waxman (Calif.), ranking Communications Subcommittee member

Anna Eshoo (Calif.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Michael Doyle (Pa.), and Doris Matsui

(Calif.).

Among the speakers at the briefing will be former FCC

Chairman Reed Hundt, who joined an amicus brief in the suit backing the FCC and

taking issue with the First Amendment argument).

Itis the second "dear colleague" letter from Waxman, Markey and

Eshoo taking aim at the argument ().

"Verizon has been a longtime advocate for an open

Internet, and is the only Internet Service Provider that voluntarily adopted

such policies," a Verizon spokesman told B&C/Multi when that first letter was being circulated.

"Our filing makes clear that we remain concerned that the FCC's sweeping

assertion in this case exceeds its statutory authority and constitutional

limits."

The letter follows.

Dear Colleague:

We want to make sure

that you and your staff are aware of the below invitation for a briefing

scheduled for this Wednesday, November 28 at 3:30pm. This briefing will examine

a troubling First Amendment argument being advanced as part of a case filed by

Verizon to overturn the Open Internet Order adopted by the Federal

Communications Commission (FCC) in 2010.

Despite widespread

support of the FCC's Open Internet Order, Verizon is arguing before the Court

of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that broadband providers have a right to decide

what they transmit online and that those business decisions are tantamount to

speech deserving First Amendment protection.

As strong believers in

the necessity of a free and open Internet, we have championed "rules of the

road" that protect consumer choice and innovation online. We worked on open

Internet legislation in previous Congresses and supported the Open Internet

Order adopted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2010. We were

joined by major broadband providers, technology companies, labor unions, and

civil rights groups who all supported the FCC's action.

This briefing will

highlight the startling constitutional arguments being made in the D.C. Circuit

and how the role of Congress in enacting communications policy could be radically

undermined.

We hope you or your

staff will be able to attend this event.