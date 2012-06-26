House Dems: Data Caps, SpectrumCo Key Future of Video Issues

Not surprisingly, the House Communications Subcommittee

Democratic staffers have a slight different to-do list than their Republican

counterparts. While over-the-top video, retrans rules and Dish's Hopper

ad-skipping DVR are on both lists of key topics that might come up in the June

27 future of video hearing in the subcommittee, Democrats have a couple more on

their list.

According to a copy of the Democrats' memo on the hearing,

data caps are a key issue, as is the sale of spectrum from cable operators to

Verizon.

The Dems simply outline both sides of the issue -- broadband

providers need to manage data usage and the customer experience; broadband

providers are restricting access to online viewing that might substitute for

their traditional programming -- and call it one of the key issues related to

the future of video.

They relate the proposed Verizon-SpectrumCo sale to the

topic by arguing for FiOS as a new competitive presence in the video

marketplace, one that critics of the deal say could be stifled by joint

marketing agreements under which the cable companies will market Verizon

Wireless service and the telco will market their video service and other

offerings.

"Consumer groups and competitors have raised concerns

that these agreements will diminish the incentives for competition between

Verizon and the cable companies, creating numerous potential harms including

higher cable prices for consumers," they say.