House Dems: Auction Law Does Not Prevent FCC Spectrum Screen Move

Leading House Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats have

given the FCC their take on what incentive spectrum auction legislation has to

say about FCC policy regarding the spectrum holdings of wireless companies.

In

a letter to outgoing chairman Julius Genachowski (he is exiting Friday, May

17), Ranking E&C member Henry Waxman and ranking Communications

Subcommittee member Anna Eshoo, both from California, said the law clearly

states in a "carefully negotiated" addition to the original bill that

the FCC cannot prevent someone from bidding how meets certain criteria. But it

"does not require the FCC to allow every carrier to bid for every

megahertz of a spectrum band," they said.

In a separate proceeding, the FCC is considering modifying

the local-market spectrum screen it uses to determine how much spectrum in one

market held by one company should trigger additional review. That could

potentially affect AT&T and Verizon, expected to be bidders in the spectrum

auction. The Dems point out that the law also allowed for the FCC "to adopt

and enforce rules of general applicability, including rules concerning spectrum

aggregation that promote competition."

They argue that, in addition to the cap, the FCC could

require post-auction divestiture of spectrum, so long as that was part of a

generally applicable rule.

Back in April, the

Republican leadership wrote the FCC to take issue with the Justice

Department's support of ensuring that smaller nationwide networks get a chance

to bid, and of weightingspectrum holdings according to the type of spectrum as well as the amount.

Lower-band spectrum like that being reclaimed from broadcasters is more

valuable to wireless companies because of its propagation characteristics -- it

more easily travel through walls and buildings.