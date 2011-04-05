House Debates FCC Net Neutrality Rules

The House voted 241 to 178 Tuesday to take up the

Republican-backed FCC network neutrality rule-blocking resolution under a

closed rule, which means limited debate (one hour) and no amendments.

That came after the debate in the full House Tuesday, also

an hour, on H.J. Res. 37, which would invalidate the FCCs' Dec. 21 vote to expand

and codify its network neutrality guidelines. The resolution is expected to be

approved on a primarily partly line vote in the House in a vote either

Wednesday or Thursday, according to a House Energy & Commerce Committee

spokesperson, though it will likely go no further given the

Democratic-controlled Senate and the President's public support for the rules.

Republicans Tuesday likened the rules to a fairness doctrine

for the Internet and first-time regulation of a thriving space that needs

no government intrusion, while Democrats said they were a compromise approach,

supported by most parties that would preserve openness and innovation.

Rob Woodall (R-Ga.) kicked off the debate on the resolution,

saying Congress should reject it because the FCC does not have the

authority to impose the regs. "This bill is about congressional prerogatives,"

he said, about standing up to a regulatory branch that is overstepping its

authority. He called the rules "A solution to a problem that doesn't exist

using authority the FCC does not have."

Woodall said the Internet should be free of government

regulation. He defended the vote on the resolution as a closed rule--no

amendments and limited debate--because that is the nature of the resolution,

which is an up or down vote on a single item. The resolution is a one-page

statement that the reg is invalid.

Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) said it would imperil job

creation. Polis, who once ran an ISP and

launched proflowers.com, called

it a "terrible" one-page bill. He said the FCC had done an

exemplary job on the rules and had received "buy-ins" from most

of the major broadband suppliers. He said the FCC did their job by listening to

all parties and revising their net neutrality regs.

He pointed out that in the Rules Committee, Rep. Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) had suggested some of those had been coerced into that support.

He said he did not have enough info to dispute that, but cited financial

analysts who said the FCC's new rules had removed the "regulatory

overhang" and they were no longer concerned. He cited Goldman Sachs as

saying the rules were "light touch." He also pointed to Comcast

as saying the new rules are a workable balance of competing interests.

He said the rules essentially preserve the status quo, and

prevent a power shift from content to broadband providers.

Polis cited what he called "censoring" incidents,

including Madison River blocking VoIP for example. He

said the rule was critical to preserving a free and open Internet. He

talked of the possibility of blocking political speech.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said that there has

been no market failure and that the public does not want the government

stepping in to assign priority and value for content. "It is basically the

fairness doctrine for the Internet."

She said the resolution was about the issues of power and

control. She said that the FCC had stepped in and brought uncertainty to the

marketplace. Citing paragraph 84 of the order, she said that application

innovators would have to apply to the FCC first.

Polis said he opposed the fairness doctrine, and that the

FCC rules would promote a marketplace of ideas that is the antithesis of the

doctrine.

Blackburn and Polis engaged in a

spirited argument over whether the rules were an Internet fairness doctrine,

with Polis eventually closing that debate by saying they could continue

the argument on Blackburn's time.

Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) said that the left was arguing that

the internet needed to be regulated to keep the Internet from being

regulated. He called the rules a regulatory scheme from presidential

appointees. Terry acknowledged that there have been a handful of

incidents, but the marketplace with a little bit of government involvement have

resolved them.

Rep. Greg Walden, chair of the Communications

Subcommittee, who proposed the resolution, said the FCC's own order would prohibit

religious organizations from creating a specialized service, responding to

Democrats arguing that without the rules, ISPs could block political or

religious speech. Walden said the net was already free and open, and not

"because the government picked winners and losers."

Walden said he was using the Congressional Review Act

because it was narrow and targeted. He also called the FCC's decision a

"naked grab for power" that could open up the door for state

regulation. He also said that ISP's not

opposing the rules were still threatened with an open Title I proceeding.

"The last thing you are going to do is poke your regulator," he

said.

Polis said that the rulemaking has nothing to do with

proprietary networks, religious or otherwise. Walden said he did not think

that was the case. He said the FCC had singled out Koshernet

in its order to say that was an example of something that was not

kosher, as it were.

He also pointed out that the rules apply to the pipes, but

not the content providers or search engines. He wasn't arguing for

including them in the rules, but making the point that the FCC was allowing

them to control and prioritize access to their searches.

Republicans and Democrats were essentially reprising their

debate a day earlier in the House Rules Committee, this time for a C-SPAN

audience.

The White House has advised the president to veto the

resolution if it gets through the Senate, which is unlikely.