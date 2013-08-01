House Creates Privacy Working Group
The House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee has
created a bipartisan Privacy Working Group to look at online privacy issues.
The group will be cochaired by Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
and Peter Welch (D-Vt.). Members will include Reps. Joe Barton (R-Texas), cochair
of the bipartisan congressional privacy caucus; Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas); Rep.
Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), ranking subcommittee member Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.); Rep.
Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.).
Subcommittee Chairman Lee Terry (R-Neb.), said his goal for
the group was for it to "come to an agreement on principles and determine
what we need to fix or if we need to fix anything."
"Working together, we will review a broad set of
privacy issues, and seek opportunities where Congress can forge bipartisan
agreement to better protect consumers' sensitive information and foster
US-based innovation," said Blackburn in a statement.
"While advancements in technology have transformed our lives
for the better, there has been a related explosion in the online collection of
consumer information. It's more important than ever that we make sure the
consumer's right to privacy is protected," added Welch.
