House Creates Privacy Working Group

The House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee has

created a bipartisan Privacy Working Group to look at online privacy issues.

The group will be cochaired by Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

and Peter Welch (D-Vt.). Members will include Reps. Joe Barton (R-Texas), cochair

of the bipartisan congressional privacy caucus; Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas); Rep.

Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), ranking subcommittee member Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.); Rep.

Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.).

Subcommittee Chairman Lee Terry (R-Neb.), said his goal for

the group was for it to "come to an agreement on principles and determine

what we need to fix or if we need to fix anything."

"Working together, we will review a broad set of

privacy issues, and seek opportunities where Congress can forge bipartisan

agreement to better protect consumers' sensitive information and foster

US-based innovation," said Blackburn in a statement.

"While advancements in technology have transformed our lives

for the better, there has been a related explosion in the online collection of

consumer information. It's more important than ever that we make sure the

consumer's right to privacy is protected," added Welch.