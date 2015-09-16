House Comsubcom Tees Up Media Ownership Hearing

Look for the House communications Subcommittee to announce a hearing Sept. 25 on media ownership issues, according to a source familiar with the hearing, which is expected to be announced soon.

No word on just what ownership issues those are, but Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) is a former broadcaster and a longtime fan of loosening ownership restrictions to allow broadcasters to be more competive in a multiplatform world.

No word on witnesses.