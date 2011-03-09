House Communications Subcommittee Votes 15to 8 to Block FCC Net Rules

After Democrats tried to introduce a number of

amendments that were all ruled non-germane, the House Communications

Subcommittee voted 15 to 8 Wednesday to block the FCC's just-passed network neutrality

rules.

According to a committee spokesperson, all 15 yes votes were Republicans, all no votes Democrats, but with three Dems, Reps. Pallone, Rush and Bass, not voting.

The vote came after a substantive hearing Wednesday on the

joint resolution (J.HR

37) of disapproval, a legislative mechanism for blocking agency actions by

Congress.

The resolution is not expected to make it to the President's

desk, given the Democratically controlled Senate.

"This is a destructive resolution that threatens openness

and innovation on the Internet," said former Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) in his opening statement.

"Instead of protecting the consumer, this action will tie the hands of the

FCC and give broadband network operators a green light to block from consumers

any applications, content, and services they choose to block.

"We are disappointed but not surprised by the House

Communications Subcommittee's vote to roll back the open Internet rules

approved by the Federal Communications Commission last December," said

Public Knowledge founder Gig Sohn.

"It is discouraging that the subcommittee members based

their votes on the unfounded notion that the FCC was trying to regulate

the Internet' and was exceeding its authority. The Commission is in no

way regulating the Internet. It was merely attempting to return to a modest

level of traditional authority needed to safeguard the rights of Internet users

and entrepreneurs like Chase."

Subcommittee Republicans argue that the FCC is

exceeding its authority and imposing new regs, on speculation of harms not

proved, on an internet ecosystem that was thriving without them.

During the markup, at which Republicans passed on opening

statements to get on with the vote on the single-paragraph resolution,

Democrats warned that it could prevent the FCC from exercising authority in

some key areas like public safety and privacy.

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), one of whose amendments was ruled

non-germane, said he wanted to make sure the committee was not making removing

FCC oversight from insuring the building of a broadband public safety

network, or prohibiting online child pornography or fraud.

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) pointed out

that committee counsel had assured them it did not, and knocked down each

amendment on non-germaneness not long after it was introduced. Other amendments

included on transparency and non-blocking of Web sites, both issues addressed

in the FCC network neutrality regs the committee voted to invalidate.

"We are deeply disappointed that Congress has chosen to move

forward with this dangerous overreach that would hamstring the FCC and leave

Internet users unprotected from discrimination online," said Free Press

Research Director Derek Turner. "If this resolution becomes law, companies

like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon will have free rein to censor free speech or

block access to any website."

Turner testified against the resolution at the legislative

hearing preceding the vote.