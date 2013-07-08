House Communications Subcommittee Vetting New FCC Reform Bills
The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled an FCC
reform hearing for July 11.
According to the committee, the hearing will be a chance to
review discussion drafts of legislation similar to bills approved by the
Republican-controlled House last session -- they went nowhere in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
The goal, according to the committee's Republican
leadership, is to "streamline obligations of the FCC and improve
decision-making while reducing regulatory burdens facing job creators."
In the last Congress, thattranslated into legislation that passed out of the committee that put shot
clocks on FCC decisions, requires disclosure of items before votes, and limits
on merger conditions.
