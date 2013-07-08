House Communications Subcommittee Vetting New FCC Reform Bills

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled an FCC

reform hearing for July 11.

According to the committee, the hearing will be a chance to

review discussion drafts of legislation similar to bills approved by the

Republican-controlled House last session -- they went nowhere in the

Democratic-controlled Senate.

The goal, according to the committee's Republican

leadership, is to "streamline obligations of the FCC and improve

decision-making while reducing regulatory burdens facing job creators."

In the last Congress, thattranslated into legislation that passed out of the committee that put shot

clocks on FCC decisions, requires disclosure of items before votes, and limits

on merger conditions.