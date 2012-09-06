House Communications Subcommittee Skeds Govt. Spectrum Hearing

The Energy & Commerce Committee's

Communications Subcommittee will hold a hearing Sept. 13, "Creating

Opportunities through Improved Government Spectrum Efficiency," on freeing

up government spectrum.

The

Obama Administration is in the process of encouraging government agencies to

find spectrum to either relinquish or share as part of its goal to get wireless

broadband to 98% of the population within five years.

"The

subcommittee will continue to examine how both federal agencies and commercial

wireless carriers might benefit from more efficient government use of

spectrum," said Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore). "As the

single largest spectrum user, the federal government could save taxpayers money

and make more frequencies available to meet American consumers' growing demand

for mobile broadband services, while improving its own capabilities."

The

Energy & Commerce Committee was active in the passage of legislation to

authorize incentive auctions to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters to help free

it up for wireless broadband and other use. The bill also directed the federal

government to find its own spectrum to reclaim for commercial wireless use.