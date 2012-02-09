House Communications Subcommittee Skeds FCC Budget Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has announced it will hold a hearing Feb. 16 (9 a.m.) on the budget/spending of the FCC, over which it has oversight.

The subcommittee has already passed FCC reform legislation targeted at insuring that the FCC's investment in regulating the industry passes a cost-benefit analysis of the need for regs vs. the potential impact on jobs and investment.

"As the subcommittee tasked with overseeing the Federal Communications Commission, members have a fiduciary duty to ensure independent agencies are using taxpayer dollars wisely. The hearing will focus on the FCC's budget and spending to prevent waste," the committee said in a notice on the hearing.